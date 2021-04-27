Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $49,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $130.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

