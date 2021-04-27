Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCRU) Shares Up 0.2%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) shares shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

