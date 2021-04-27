Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) PT Set at C$2.50 by Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

ROXG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE:ROXG traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,520,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$1.18 and a 1 year high of C$2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

