Roy Schoenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Roy Schoenberg sold 461 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $8,777.44.

On Thursday, April 1st, Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00.

American Well stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.95. 1,679,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,481. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after buying an additional 2,095,957 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $38,327,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

