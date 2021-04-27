Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,470.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,466.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,397.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.