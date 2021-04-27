Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $95.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NYSE RCL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

