Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.18.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.13. 3,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,420. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.