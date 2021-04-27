Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura Sells 36,000 Shares

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$20,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,093,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$633,940.

Stephen Philip Halabura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Philip Halabura sold 99,000 shares of Royal Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$49,500.00.

RHC remained flat at $C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.64. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.67.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.85 target price on Royal Helium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

