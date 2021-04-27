ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Shares Down 0.9%

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58.

