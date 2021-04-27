Royale Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $1.21 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

