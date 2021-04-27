Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for 2.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Royce Value Trust worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

