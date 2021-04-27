RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

