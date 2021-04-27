Rupiah Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.56 or 0.00795853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00097436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.95 or 0.08202893 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

