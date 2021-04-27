Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.48

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.48 and last traded at C$28.46, with a volume of 80413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.13.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.64.

The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.15.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. Analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

