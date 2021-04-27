Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.15

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.15 and traded as high as C$28.22. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$28.13, with a volume of 219,802 shares changing hands.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. Research analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

