Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Ryder System reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE R opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.