Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 705.7% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 705.7% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $57,977.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,169.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.56 or 0.04791703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.13 or 0.00469707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $905.86 or 0.01641955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.49 or 0.00744053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.81 or 0.00523488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00431668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,248,732 coins and its circulating supply is 29,131,420 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

