Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

