Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Reaches $26.63 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

