SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0198

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $408,387.92 and approximately $314.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004606 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,669,140 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

