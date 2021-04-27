Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.10

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.10 and traded as high as $149.75. Safran shares last traded at $149.75, with a volume of 790 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81.

About Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

