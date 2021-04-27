Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.83 ($132.75).

SAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Safran stock opened at €123.92 ($145.79) on Tuesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €112.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

