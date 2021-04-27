Saga (LON:SAGA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $366.56

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.56 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 359.89 ($4.70). Saga shares last traded at GBX 384.80 ($5.03), with a volume of 659,313 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £539.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 366.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

