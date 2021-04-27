Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $568,306.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $792.46 or 0.01441144 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

