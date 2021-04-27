Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SZG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.14 ($31.93).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €27.98 ($32.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a fifty-two week high of €28.60 ($33.65).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

