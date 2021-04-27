Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.66% of Sandstorm Gold worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 445,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,899 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 10.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of NYSE:SAND remained flat at $$7.80 during trading on Tuesday. 20,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

