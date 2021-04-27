Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SDVKY):
- 4/26/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/23/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/21/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/14/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 4/7/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/6/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/3/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 4/1/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/10/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 3/9/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 3/4/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/3/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 3/2/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “
- 2/26/2021 – Sandvik AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.