Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.66

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $31.72. Saputo shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

