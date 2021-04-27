Savaria (TSE:SIS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.84

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as low as C$17.80. Savaria shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 118,188 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.69%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total value of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$957,710. Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 in the last quarter.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

