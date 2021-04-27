Savix Price Tops $19.50 on Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $19.50 or 0.00035578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $204,077.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Savix has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

