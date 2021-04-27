SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its 200-day moving average is $278.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp upgraded SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.08.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

