SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.16 and a 200 day moving average of $278.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.77.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

