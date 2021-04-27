SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average of $278.86. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,965.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

