SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.77.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.95.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.