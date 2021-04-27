SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

SBAC stock opened at $296.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day moving average is $278.95. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,978.40 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

