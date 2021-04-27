Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

