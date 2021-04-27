Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Raised by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 3.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 309,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,984,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

