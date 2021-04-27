Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €104.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €136.52 ($160.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.62. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.