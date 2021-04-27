Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

EPA:SU opened at €136.52 ($160.61) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €121.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

