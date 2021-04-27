Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.00 ($148.24).

SU stock opened at €136.52 ($160.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.62. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

