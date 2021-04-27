Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.62

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €121.62 ($143.08) and traded as high as €138.22 ($162.61). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €137.24 ($161.46), with a volume of 681,235 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.00 ($148.24).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.