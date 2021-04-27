Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 7,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,302. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

