Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,647. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

