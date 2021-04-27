Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Trimmed by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 263,403 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 11,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,170. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

