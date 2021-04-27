Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37.

