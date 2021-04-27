Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 1,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,585. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15.

