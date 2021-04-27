Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,585. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

