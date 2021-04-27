Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.8% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

