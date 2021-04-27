Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,012. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

