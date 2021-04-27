Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.9% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 518,063 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock remained flat at $$61.77 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.